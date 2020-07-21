Longest Yard Sale still set for August 6-9

From Michigan to Alabama, the World’s Longest Yard Sale runs nearly 700 miles including through the center of Sequatchie County. This year’s sale features a different experience for buyers, browsers, and sellers with COVID-19 health concerns.

“People will be coming in from all over,” said Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips. “We encourage everyone to use hand sanitizer and use a mask if you feel you need to do so. We do advise social distancing.”

