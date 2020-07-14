On Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. our Dad and Father, William Clifford Miller left this earth to be with our mother, Ann and Robin and all the family that went on before him. He was happy with us but when the Lord called him home he was ready.

He was the Dad to Lynn and Lisa he really didn’t have to be. He was a blessing to all of us and will be truly missed.

He served in the United States Army and retired from US Pipe.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ann Miller; daughter, Robin Miller; son, Dwight Miller; parents, Foster and Josie Miller; brothers, Henry Miller, JC Miller; sisters, Betty Jo Miller, Anna Ruth Holloway, Mildred Young, Linda Nunley, Alvenia Corvin, and Jean Raines; great grandchildren, Chloe Atterton, Lucus Gordy, Loraine Moyer.

Those left to cherish his memories are children, Lisa Parham of Dunlap, Lynn (Danny) Melton, Gary (Renee) Miller of Whitwell, Cherry (Jerry) Martin of Goshen, Indiana, Reccie (Stewart) Chapman of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Deann Gordy of Elkhart, Indiana; sister, Naomi Holloway of Whitwell; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Special Thanks to Dr. Karen Shephard for all her love and support.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Shrum and Rev. Dennis Kilgore officiating. Interment at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper.

Share photos and memories at www.whitwellmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.