Wearing face masks suggested, not mandated in Sequatchie
On July 3, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54 to grant county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local mask requirements in the event of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Sequatchie County has no plans to mandate a mask requirement, announced County Executive Keith Cartwright.
“Though I have been given the authority by the Governor to mandate the masks, I want to leave this up to families and households,” Executive Cartwright said July 10.
For more see the July 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.