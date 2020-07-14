Bonnie Robb

Bonnie Lee Williams Robb, 96, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Robb; parents, Avid and Mable Bennett Williams; son, Leo Kimpling; and sister, Aline Fox.

She is survived by her children, Kay (Don Martin) Romesburg and Pudd (Steve Dawson) David; step-children, Louise Plunkett, Joann (Dennis) Carmichael, David (Karen) Robb, and William (Patti) Robb; brothers, Charles Williams and Paul (Kay) Williams; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Sunday, July 12 at Cagle Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bro. Larry Underwood officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.