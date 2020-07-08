William Oscar “W.O.” Johnson, 83, of Signal Mountain, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.

Mr. Johnson was a lifelong member of Lone Oak Baptist Church on Signal Mountain, where he served as a deacon for over 40 years. He was a lifelong resident of the Lone Oak community and was a founder and board member of the Lone Oak Community Center.

He served on the Sequatchie County School Board for 26 years. He was a Veteran of the US Army and worked as HR manager at American Electrical Industries, Cavalier Corporation and Miller Industries. Mr. Johnson, along with his brother, enjoyed raising cattle and running the family farm. He was a car enthusiast, especially of Ford cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomie and Virginia Mae Pickett Johnson; and mother-in-law, Pearl Tinker.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Tinker Johnson; children, Andrea Johnson Cooling and Tommy (Kari) Johnson; siblings, Marvin Johnson, Allie Sims, Loy Miller and Peggy Reese; two grandchildren, Andrew and Arron Johnson, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 3 at Lone Oak Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hall Cemetery with Bro. Jonathan Milligan officiating.

At the request of the family, memorial donations can be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church 338 Hall Road, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.

