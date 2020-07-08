July begins with fires

The Dunlap Fire Department responded to three fires as July arrives.

On July 1, volunteers extinguished a vehicle fire near Pizza King in Dunlap. Chief Norman Hatfield reported a Honda sedan had a fire in its engine compartment which extended to the passenger portion of the car.

“The vehicle suffered severe damage,” Chief Hatfield said. “The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue. No injuries were sustained by the driver or those on scene.”

On Independence Day, two alarms were answered.