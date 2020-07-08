Louis Gene Grant passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 with his wife, Cleadis (Wolfe) of 69 years by his side.

Gene graduated from Lockland High School in 1950 and served in the U. S. Army in Korea. He was retired from Procter and Gamble after 27 years. After retirement, he loved spending winters at his home in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alpha Grant; brothers, Herman and Edward Grant; and grandson, Aaron Fink.

He was a loving father of Cheryl (Jon Wood) and Dennis (Connie) Grant; devoted grandfather of Taylor (Erica) and Jacob (Jamie) Grant, Evan (Jennifer), Emilia and Linden McGuffey, Miranda (Christopher) Douglass and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 3 at the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Arlington Memorial Gardens.

Donations in Gene’s name can be made to Central Baptist Church, 7645 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.

Vorhis and Ryan Funeral Home of Springdale, Ohio was in charge of arrangements.