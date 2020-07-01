Independence Day celebration is Saturday

Some changes are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the July 4 Independence Day Parade in Sequatchie County this Saturday continues, giving everyone the opportunity to celebrate the holiday in Dunlap. The parade at 9:00 a.m. is followed by music and other events throughout the day.

The theme of this year’s parade, sponsored by the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad, is “Small Town America, Too Small to Lose 2020.”

