Get ready for “All American Flare at the Sequatchie County Fair in August

The Sequatchie County Fair is less than two months away, with board members and other volunteers encouraging everyone to take part. This year’s theme is “All American Flair at the Sequatchie County Fair, with the event running August 15-22.

“Although many Tennessee county fairs have been cancelled due to the pandemic, it’s an end-of-summer tradition for so many of us, and the Fair Board decided it was even more important for this event to take place this year than usual,” said Fair Board Chair Sammye Finley. “We have made changes for safety during the pandemic. The most significant change is the fair’s concentration on exhibits, rather than events, to limit attendee numbers and exposure.”

