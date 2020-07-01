Ethel Joyce Smith, 83, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Thursday night, June 25, 2020 at NHC Healthcare.

She was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bennie Smith and Larry Clay Knight; son, Daron Smith; daughter, Venease Curtis; granddaughter, Charity Pickett.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Smith Neff; son, Larry Keith Knight, both of Dunlap, six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Dyer; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, June 29, 1:30 p.m. at Hopewell Road Cemetery with Rev. Brian Kearns officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.