Citizens Tri-County Bank announced a two-day closing of its downtown Dunlap office and the industrial park office, on July 1-2. The closure is for deep cleaning of the offices due to a positive testing for COVID-19, without exhibiting symptoms, an announcement on the bank’s Facebook page stated.

On Friday, July 3, the downtown office’s drive-thru will be open for normal business hours and the lobby will be available by appointment only.