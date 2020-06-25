Two suspects sought in drug, vehicle theft case

Brandon Rheal and Raymond Wayne Layne are sought by authorities in connection with a drug distribution and vehicle theft investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force reports. Rheal and Layne were at large through Thursday afternoon, June 25. Anyone with information is asked to call the DTF or Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 942-2525 or the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 949-7750. Two other individuals have been arrested in the case. For more, see the July 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.