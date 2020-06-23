Wanda Ramsey

Wanda Joyce Ramsey, 69, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley. She attended Wheeler Addition Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Effie Layne; step-mother, Carolyn Layne; and husband, Donnie Ramsey.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer (Jimmy) Layne, Dunlap, and Cindy (Jerome Slatton) Sims, Whitwell; one son, Timothy Sims, Dunlap; father, Norman Layne, Whitwell; two brothers, Norman Jerry (Gail) Layne, and Harold (Lynda) Layne, both of Dunlap; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

