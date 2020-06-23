Marion Jo Reynolds, 87, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was a member of Cartwright Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Webster and Laura Mae Tate; brothers and sisters, Robert Tate, Velma Holtcamp, Ethel Frizzell, Cassa Cullip, Grover Tate, James Paul Tate, Audra Collins and Claude Tate.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years, William L. Reynolds; two children, Robbie Easterly of Dunlap, Robert Green, Jr. of Whitwell; two sisters, Bert Panter of Maryville and Mamie Sue Mosier of Lawrenceville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Melody Blaylock, Robert Todd Green and Colby Joel Green; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 17 at Red Hill Cemetery with Rev. William Dick officiating.

Share photos and memories at www.whitwellmemorialfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.