Kimberley Wilson

Kimberley Holland Wilson, 58, of Dunlap, passed away June 19, 2020, unexpectedly, at her home.

Kim was of the Baptist Faith. She was a certified medical assistant for over 20 years and a member of AAMA. Kim was currently employed at Chattanooga Eye Institute for seven years. She was previously employed at Siskin Hospital. Kim had a special love for her family, friends, co-workers, and all animals.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stacey Gene Wilson; mother and step-father, Berlene Daggett Pursley and Toby; father, Bigah Lee Holland; brothers, Terry and Travis Holland; and grandparents, Velma and Ed Daggett, and Mamie and Gordan Holland.

She is survived by her son, William Heath Wilson, Chattanooga; granddaughter, Jaydan Wilson, Dunlap; grandsons, Jordan Wilson, Dunlap, and Owen Wilson, North Carolina; sister, Darlene (Danny) Hendon, Graysville; brothers, Wayne (Connie) Holland and Bobby (Angie) Holland, Pikeville; nieces, Amanda Holland, Pikeville and Madison Holland MacDonald, Chattanooga; nephews, D.J. Boston and Brandon Boston, Dunlap, Chris Holland and Matthew Holland, Pikeville; special friends, Lisa Patterson, Soddy Daisy and Donna Roame, Pikeville; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 23 at Collier Cemetery with Bro. Casey Oakes and Bro. Mike Shoemate officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.