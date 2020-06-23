Gladys Layne

Gladys Angeline Roberts Layne, 78, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence. She loved to cook, bake, read, and loved her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Dillie Louallen Roberts; husband, Buddy Gene Layne; son, Tony Layne; and siblings, William Roberts, Ella Mae Johnson Cannon, Roberta Long, Christina Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Lisa) Layne and Gary (Reba) Layne; siblings, Lonas Roberts and Velva Roberts Long; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at Collier Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.