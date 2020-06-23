City offers leak relief program

Dunlap water customers can expect to see an additional charge on their water bills beginning in August. Facing approximately $10,000 in water leak adjustments annually, and under pressure from the State of Tennessee to end adjustments for customers, the City of Dunlap entered into a leak agreement program.

Will Ridley, owner of Water Leak Relief, and his father, Gregg Ridley spoke about the program to commissioners during their June 18 meeting.

