Camp Normal joins July 4 festival

Starting in 2004, a quartet of hard-rocking Sequatchie County natives have continually entertained crowds wherever they perform. On July 4, Camp Normal hits the stage at 4:30 p.m. at Harris Park, part of the City of Dunlap’s Independence Day Music Festival.

The band features Chad Hennessee on drums, Daniel Patton on guitar and vocals, Randy Sanders on guitar and vocals, and Tyrell Waters on bass.

For more see the June 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.