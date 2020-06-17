Wiley Standifer Jr.

Wiley Leonard Standifer, Jr., 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at his home.

He was of the Baptist Faith. He served in the United States Army doing two tours of duty in Vietnam in which he received the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Metal, Gallantry Cross with Palm Metal, Combat Readiness Metal, Good Conduct Metal, Air Metal with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Metal, Humanitarian Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal and 19 Air Metals.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randall Standifer.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Olena Standifer; son, Raffi (Patricia) Standifer of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Loretta Evans of Dunlap; sister, Margaret Sue Brown of Manchester; Ed (Dorothy) Standifer of Whitwell; two grandchildren, Emily and Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family services was held with Rev. Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial was in Pope Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.