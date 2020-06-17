Jennifer Johnson Smith

Jennifer “JJ “ Johnson Smith, July 5, 1970 to June 11, 2020, at 49 years young, left this world early Thursday morning for her forever home after fighting so hard these last six years.

She is now with her grandfather, Clayton T. Smith of Dunlap; grandparents, Houston Johnson and Eva Johnson Scarborough of Pikeville. She loved this small town (Dunlap) where she was born, raised, married, and raised her very own family. Sweet mama of four, and she eventually earned the title of Grana, where she continued to love and enjoy her four grandsons.

She now watches over her husband of 32 years, Clay Smith; two sons, Anthony (Chelsea) Smith and Matt Smith; two daughters, Jaron (Cody) Smith and Kaylee Smith; four grandchildren, Trentison Clay Smith (7), Rylan William Smith (4), Wynsten Kade Smith (1), and Gunner Clay Smith (5); parents, Barry and Anita Johnson; brother, Chris Johnson; and grandmother, Thelma Smith; Until we are all together again.

To celebrate the time they were given with her, arrangements have been made at Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.

