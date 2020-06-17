James Long

James Edward Long, 58, of Bushnell, Florida, passed away June 3, 2020.

He was born October 20, 1961 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Homer F. and Ellenor (Rellstab) Long. James worked as a laborer for Dial Septic Tank Service.

He was predeceased by his mother, Ellenor.

He is survived by his father, Homer F. Long of Bushnell; four sisters, Marianne Long Marks of Orlando, Lorianne (John) Lopez of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sherri L. (Kenneth) Roy of Zephyrhills, and Julie Hidal of Connecticut; two brothers, Michael James (Rachel) Long of Oroville, California, and Thomas J. Wooden of Orlando; four aunts, one uncle, 12 nieces and nephew; and five great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 6 in the chapel of Collison-Gramkow Funeral Home.