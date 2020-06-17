Area residents are aided by local Food Bank

Other than during a short burst at the beginning of a transition to curbside-only service, the Sequatchie County Fellowship of Churches has not seen a large increase of clients, said manager Fred Oberkircher. The need is likely still there, he explained, though some may be getting food elsewhere and some may fear getting out in public during the COVID-19 health situation.

“We closed down one day, right at the start of this, and the next day we had 106 clients,” Oberkircher recalled. “That was a record for one day.”

