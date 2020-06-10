Samantha Dykes

Samantha Marie Dykes, 28, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 unexpectedly at her home in Tracy City, Tennessee. She was born in McMinnville, Tennessee on September 3, 1991 and was an active member of Tracy City First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her parents, Russell and Tammy O’Dear Brown; sister, Tiffany Michelle (Nicolas) Reid; grandfather, Hembree Brown Jr.; companion, Aaron Nolan; nephews, Gauge Layne, Caiden Scissom and Reilly Reid; and a host of loving, aunts, uncles, cousins and very close loving friends. Samantha was a manager for the Sequatchie County High School girlsbasketball team.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 7 in the Foster and Lay Chapel with Minister Danny Coffelt officiating. Burial followed in Pryor Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Cumberland Funeral Home of Tracy City.