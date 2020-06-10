Mary Kerley

Mary Rogers Kerley, 98, of Dunlap, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2020.

Mrs. Kerley was a member of the Dunlap Church of God for over 65 years where she taught the youth Sunday school class for many years, preparing many youth banquets and directing Christmas plays, along with working in Bible school. She was a loving wife, mother and Mamaw.

She attended Idewild School, playing basketball alongside her sisters. She loved cooking, gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She was a master cook. She was an accomplished quilter and completed many beautiful quilts with her good friend, Jamie Hodge.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Grady Kerley; her parents, Joe and Amanda Rogers; three sisters, Lillie Grubb, Florence McKeehan, and Nora Stinnett; and two brothers, Daily and John Robert Rogers.

She is survived by her daughter and primary caregiver, Judith Kerley; two sons, John Larry (Patricia) Kerley and Jerry Kerley; three grandsons, Adam Kerley, Dr. Jonathan (Kristen) Kerley and Dr. Stephen (Kristi) Kerley; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Maggie, Abigail, Hannah, Michael, Logan, Alyssa, Andrew, Daniel and Lucas. The family is most grateful to caregivers, Jodi Walters, Evelyn Lewis, Candice Boston and Penny Wallace, who loved and cared for her.

A private family service was held with a trumpet solo played by Jonathan Kerley, saxophone played by Stephen Kerley, and a special song sung by Michelle Kerley Ward. Serving as pallbearers were nephews, Jack, Keith, Wayne, Dennis, Johnny, and Jim Grubb. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.