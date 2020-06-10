Marion Lee Beeler, 72, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

He was born in Crossville, Tennessee on March 20, 1948 to Marion Dewey and Clancy Marie Beeler. He was a retired boilermaker with Combustion and a deacon at Welcome Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by Melanie Beeler Kilgore, Clancy Beeler, and Dewey Beeler.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lusk Beeler; daughter, Rebecca Beeler Seals; grandchildren, Autumn Melody Seals and Ranen Lee Seals; brothers, James (Debbie) Beeler and Roy (Joyce) Beeler; son-in-law, Rocky Kilgore; sister-in-law, Vivian Fine; brother-in-law, William Lusk; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, June 3 with Pastor Dewayne Harris and Stacy Seals officiating. Interment followed in Chattanooga Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist in Hixson.

Share thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.