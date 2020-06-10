Billy Lockhart
Billy Doyle Lockhart, 85, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Daisy Bumgardner Lockhart; brother, David Lockhart; and sisters, Willavena Cotham and Virginia Kerley.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie Elliott Lockhart; son, Doyle Allen (Mary) Lockhart; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica and Allen; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ezra, along with several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at McGlothen Cemetery.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.