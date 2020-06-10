Barbara Penland

Barbara (Clotfelter-Stanton) Penland, 72, of New Market, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church and retired from the Sequatchie County Health Department.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Chapman, Jr.; second husband, John Stanton; and siblings, Steve Chapman and Tania Haines.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Penland; daughters, Tammy Clotfelter Givens, Teri Clotfelter Rector, and Traci Clotfelter (Randy) Bales; step-son, Josh Penland; grandchildren, Alley Rector, Beth Rector, Bella Sanchez, Tyler Bales, Lucas Bales, and Tucker Bales; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy W. (Evelyn) Chapman III and Fred (Amy) Chapman; several nieces and nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, June 7 at Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements were by Alder Funeral Home of Morristown.