Willavene Greene Dunn, 92, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Parkside Nursing Facility in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Mrs. Dunn was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church. She was a former employee of TVA, and after her husband died in 1997, she retired from Fayetteville Methodist Church and moved back to Dunlap, where she was born and raised.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dunn; parents, Bruce and Hester Grant Greene; sisters, Priscilla Whitmire and Viva Tate; and brothers, Morris and Ordell Greene.

Survivors include his sisters, Winna Bessey of Dunlap and Reba (Jack) Love of Ringgold, Georgia; brother, Lyndol (Charlotte) Greene of Franklin; and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 29 at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens in Dunlap. The family requests donations to Sequatchie Valley Low Cost Spay and Neuter, P.O. Box 220, Dunlap, TN., 37327.

No visitation was held at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.