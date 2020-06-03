Sacrifices remembered Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day in Sequatchie County is a solemn occasion, with local veterans joining with their families and other community members to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. This year, with the COVID-19 health threat still looming, ceremonies had some differences.

Tom Egleston from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5772 explained locally, an annual ceremony at the Sequatchie County Courthouse honors locals who were killed in World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

