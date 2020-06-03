Mildred Barker Talley, 90, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Mildred was born December 5, 1929. She was a member of Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Friendship Class of RBCP, Daughters of the American Revolution, Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Honorary Sorority, Retired Teachers Association, First Families of Tennessee, and in earlier years, The Chattanooga Squares square dancing club. She graduated from Sequatchie County High School, Tennessee Tech, and had a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught third grade in several Chattanooga area elementary schools, retiring from the Chattanooga School System and Big Ridge Elementary in 1990. Mildred married Jim Talley on July 20, 1952 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Dunlap.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Wilson Barker and Cladie Hudson

Barker.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James R. “Jim” Talley; daughters, Marla, Danita, and Lavada; grandchildren, Talley, Neely and John Kane Wood, Evan C. Barker Talley, and Corinne Burrows.

The family is most grateful to caregivers, Debbie Petty and James Wright, who loved and cared for her for several years. We are so thankful for everything they did above and beyond any expectations. Also, we are appreciative to Hospice of Chattanooga for their support and care. Lastly, we want to express our gratitude to Grace Home Primary Care, their staff, and especially Sherry Glover, MSN, NP-C for her continual support and care.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Chattanooga.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.