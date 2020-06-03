Dunlap Animal Clinic now open

Dunlap Animal Clinic began treating the community’s furry friends on Monday, June 1. The new business on Rankin Avenue includes veterinarians with 23 years of combined experience along with two vet techs, said one of the partners, Chris Blevins.

“We considered moving into Dunlap for a couple of months,” said Blevins, who also works at a clinic in Manchester. “We felt there was a need in the area, and we’re excited to serve this community and the Sequatchie Valley.”

