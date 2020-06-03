Christeen Denise Minton Layman, 70 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Daisy Slaughter Minton; husband, Gene Layman; sisters, Wilma Kenner, Myrtle Smith and Bessie Lee Hillis.

She is survived by her son, Rocky (Laura) Layman; grandchildren, Todd (Rebecca) Layman, Shane (Haley) Layman and Chase Layman along with several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.