A mobile home, heavily damaged by a fire on Sunday, May 17, was completely destroyed by a separate fire on Wednesday, May 20. Southend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ken Herron said the blaze does seem suspicious.

“We were at this same location on Wiggly Loop in Cartwright on Sunday,” Chief Herron explained. “That call came in at about 2:25 p.m.”

