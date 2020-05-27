Martin Smith

Martin Cecil Smith, 73, of Signal Mountain passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Thurman and Catherine Opal Hartman Smith; and sister, Norma Smith Knier.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Kell Smith; children, Mark (Connie) Smith and Ginger (Mike) Wyly; three grandchildren, Katie Frizzell, Kara Smith and Dalton Smith; four great-grandchildren, Haley Frizzell, Dillon Frizzell, Everly Smith and Brynlee Smith.

No funeral services were held.

