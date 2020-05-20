Wanda Boston Littrell

In loving memory, we say goodbye to Wanda Gayle Boston Littrell, who passed away May 17, 2020 at the age of 75.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mamie Owensby Boston; husband, Dennis Eugene Littrell; daughter, Brenda Littrell Lewis; brothers, Lloyd Boston and LaVaughn Boston; and sister, Phyllis Boston Cribbs.

She is survived by her daughters, Leoma Marlene (JD) Littrell Cribbs and Belinda (Walt) Littrell Duncan; siblings, Christine (Jack) Boston Smith, Wiley (Ann) Boston, Peggy Boston Hobbs, Barbara (Donnie) Boston Hargis, Jerry (Joyce) Boston and Wendell (Darlene) Boston; five biological grandchildren, Mark Andrew Conner, Dennis Erick Littrell, Crystal Dawn Hall Hillis, Joshua Brent Myers and Lance DeWayne Myers; extended grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, April Cribbs Davis and Brandy Cribbs Morrow; sister-in-law, Mary Boston; brother-in-law, Douglas Cribbs; and a multitude of nieces and nephews and eight great-grandchildren.

No public visitation will be held. Burial will be in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.