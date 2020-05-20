Seniors reflect on missed time with classmates

Though graduation and prom are being scheduled, pending health and safety conditions, the Sequatchie County High School Class of 2020 have had to make a number of adjustments in the last half of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns.

In Sequatchie County, parents, volunteers, and business partners have worked together to make the seniors’ last months as high school students as memorable as possible, including a senior cruise held May 15. Other moments could not be replaced, students explain.

