On May 17, 2020, George Landis Wagner of Dunlap left to be with the Lord at the age of 87.

He was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School, where he excelled in both basketball and football. Throughout his life, he had many successful achievements as an entrepreneur and as a politician. After high school, George entered the work world as an employee of Dupont. In 1953, George built the Cherokee Dairy Bar, the first drive-in restaurant in the entire Sequatchie Valley. He then became the owner of George Wagner’s New and Used Cars. George also began his political career as the Town Recorder from 1969 to1971. He served his first term as Mayor of Dunlap from 1971 to1981. From 1982 to1992, George reentered the business world as the owner/operator of Tim’s Ford Marina in Tullahoma. While in Tullahoma, George also operated one of the largest entertainment venues in the South. Then from 1993-2009, he returned to Dunlap as the elected Mayor for the second term, resulting in a dedicated political service for a total of 28 years.

He again continued his business endeavors by being the owner of additional businesses, i.e. Mr. Good Deal and Land Development. Over the years as Mayor, he worked collaboratively with many entities to help build better medical care facilities, better roads and safer communities for Dunlap and Sequatchie County citizens. Some of the specific major accomplishments included: building the water, sewer and gas departments, the fire department, Seymour Tubing Company, Precision Parachute, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, Red Food Store, Bi-Lo, Dunlap Emergency Room, two Dollar Stores, the City and Industrial Parks, Hardees and Walmart.

In his personal life, George always loved being around people and telling jokes and stories. Some of his favorite places to visit were Chama, New Mexico, Durango, Colorado, and Alaska. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing.

Throughout his life, he touched the lives of thousands of people, not only in his community but throughout the United States and other countries. He was especially proud to be a member of East Valley Baptist Church for the past seven years.

George will be missed for his love of America, love of his community, love of his family and friends, the love of counting things and the love of this beautiful Sequatchie County. Many have told him he has been the most instrumental person in helping Dunlap and Sequatchie County thrive. Many have also said he is a “Legend” of his community. His family and friends loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Susie Wagner; brothers, Don (surviving wife, Joyce) Wagner and Dr. Harry (Nancy) Wagner; and step-son, Joe L. (Joey) Simmons.

Surviving family members are his wife, Joyce Simmons Wagner; sister, Peggy (Edward) Kelly; children, Dr. Barry (Amy) Wagner, Debbie Wagner Layne, Dr. Jimmy (Aundrea) Wagner, Diane (Jim) Beavers, and Renee (Brad) Soldwedel; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life planned for later in the year.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.