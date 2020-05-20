Francis Eugene “Gene” Hargiss, 82, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga.

Gene was born April 2, 1938 in Battle Creek, Tennessee. He served in the US Air Force as an Airman Second Class MP (1954-58). He also was employed by Peter Bawden Drilling, Inc. in Houston/California as vice president/general manager until he retired to Tennessee. There he was a farmer, gardener, animal lover and dear friend to many.

Gene is survived by his wife, Petreva (Pat) Nunley Hargiss, Dunlap; nephew, James David Thomas (Jan, Marnie and David); sister-in-law, Mary Nunley Baugher (Joe, Petreva, Charla, Joshua and Samantha); Debbie Cooksey and Sharon Ybarra, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie James Hargiss and Lillie Gertrude Castleman Hargiss; sisters, Bertha Mae Holeman, Jessie Louise Rorex, Amanda Novella Case, and Mary Katy Adkins; and brothers, John William Hargiss, James Thomas Hargiss, and David Frank Hargiss.

Funeral visitation was held Tuesday, May 19, following COVID-19 state regulations.

The graveside service followed at Cumberland View Cemetery in Kimball with Brother Calvin Nunley officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tate Funeral Home, LLC, 950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, TN 37347, 423-942-9500.

