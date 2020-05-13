Sam Austin, 81, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Chattanooga. He was a member of Alhambra Shriners and Highlanders Bagpipe Band.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sammy and Vina Austin; sisters, Irene and Corine; brothers, R.A, George and Franklin; and daughter, Cheryl Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Evelyn Austin; Terry Crews and Michael Couch; two grandsons, Alex Cawood and Jonathan Miller (Marina Hall) and their daughter, Sophia Evelyn; granddaughter, Tessa Hendricks and her two children, Blake and Bradley Shropshire; great-great-grandchild, Zander Shropshire, all of Chattanooga; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial was in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

