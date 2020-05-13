James Carney Sr.

James Arthur Carney, Sr., 65 of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He had previously lived in Chattanooga for 17 years before moving to Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Walker Carney; children, Martha Carney, Michael (Christi Bush) Carney, Debra Carney, Tonya Johnson, Lisa Sanders and James Carney, Jr.; siblings, David Carney, Richard Carney, J.C. Carney, Buddy Land, Willard Land, Shirley Woodard, Marlene Holland and Connie Davis; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

No services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.