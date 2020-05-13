Geneva Smith Bureau passed away May 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 20, 1924 to Robert and Callie Smith in the community of Looney’s Creek in Whitwell. She then moved to Signal Mountain and lived there for 94 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Bureau; son, Raymond Bureau; and two grandsons, Bo Bureau and Justin Nichols.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Ruby) Bureau and Bob (Mary) Bureau; daughters, Beverly Hicks and Cindy Bureau; 17 grandchildren and a multitude of great and great-great grandchildren.

She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

No services will be held at the funeral home. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

