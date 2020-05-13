Ulyes Gene “Thum” Layne ,76, of Whitwell, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. He attended Cartwright Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clyde and Mary Layne; step-father, Spud Rutledge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willie and Josephine Higdon; and grandson, Matthew Ray Lofty.

He is survived by his wife, Lola Jean Layne; sons, Rocky Gene Layne (William Weaver) of Whitwell and Ralph (Bridgette) Layne of Dunlap; daughter, Roxanna (Warren) Luetke of Kentucky; granddaughter, Deedra (Brian) Powell; grandson, Rick (Sarah) Webb of West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Cailyn and Kaiden Powell and Jacob Webb; brothers, Willie Vernon “Red” Layne (Carol) of Laverne, Ohio, Don Layne (Connie) of Whitwell, and Howard Rutledge; sisters, Ginger Layne Sims of Dunlap, Carol Rutledge Davis of Whitwell, Villa Rutledge Davis (Sammie) of Whitwell, Norma Rutledge Kilgore of Palmer, and Kathy Rutledge Shell (Paul) of Murfreesboro.

Burial was in Hoodenpyle Cemetery with Bro. Lawson and Bro. Dunn officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.