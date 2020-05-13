Beverly Kay Girdley

Beverly Kay Flynn Girdley, 72, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carrie Givens Flynn; husband, Harold Allen Girdley, Sr.; and son, Danny Lee Girdley.

She is survived by her children, Jackie (Clay) Barnett and Harold Girdley, Jr.; siblings, Linda Flynn Meeks, Marlene (Joe Tom) Flynn Turner, and Robert Allen (Cindy Cox) Flynn; grandchildren, Chris Mabey (Brittany Evans), Colin Mabey, Chase and Jadeyn Girdley; great-grandchild, Caleb Mabey; special niece, Devan Flynn McDowell; along with several other nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at Bryant Cemetery with Bro. Brandon Gates officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.