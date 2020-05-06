Tammy Ashley

Tammy Rena Everett Ashley, 52, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lee Dotson, Sr.; daughter, Laura Ashley; grandparents, RJ and Pearl Everett; and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Ashley; mother, Linda Dotson; children, Jamie Ashley, Kyle Ashley (Chandler Miller), Avery Payne, Travis Ashley and Charles Ashley, Jr. “Wowser”; brothers, Jerry (Joy) Dotson, Jr. and Billy (Crystal) Linville; grandchildren, Makenzie, Ryan and Kyler Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Ryker and Harlee Pankey.

A private graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.