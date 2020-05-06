Tammy Ashley

| | 0

Tammy Rena Everett Ashley, 52, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lee Dotson, Sr.; daughter, Laura Ashley; grandparents, RJ and Pearl Everett; and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Ashley; mother, Linda Dotson; children, Jamie Ashley, Kyle Ashley (Chandler Miller), Avery Payne, Travis Ashley and Charles Ashley, Jr. “Wowser”; brothers, Jerry (Joy) Dotson, Jr. and Billy (Crystal) Linville; grandchildren, Makenzie, Ryan and Kyler Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Ryker and Harlee Pankey.

A private graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment