John Smith

Mr. John Reece Smith, 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 31, 1949 in Johnson City, Tennessee and he was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. He is a retired bank president at Regions Bank and served at several banks and started out at First National Bank in Kingston as a teller when he was 16 years old. He served on many civic boards in the Rockwood area. He was active in United Way and Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patsy Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe K. and Mary Smith; special friends, Helen and Russell Simmons Sr., who were like parental figures and an intricate part of their lives.

He is survived by daughters, Christina (David) Kidwell of Rockwood and Mary Joe (Steve) Grove of Berea, Kentucky; sons, Jimmy Reece (Melissa) Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Carlos Gongelez and Manuel Gongelez, both of Rockwood; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and special friends, Kimberly Jones of Rockwood and Mary Ann Emerson of Spring City.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice in Sweetwater, and the family request memorials to Michael Dunn at 629 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763.

Cremation arrangements were finalized and Evans Mortuary served the family of Mr. John Reece Smith.