Johnny H. Wolfe, 90, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at CC Farm in Dunlap. He attended Lee Station Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wolfe; parents, Luke and Martha Wolfe; brothers, Ross and Clarance Wolfe; and sister, Ruth Bedwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Rita Kaye (Ron) Potts; son, Johnny Wolfe, Jr.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Owens, Red Bank; niece, Deborah (James) Thompson; extended family, Leon and Monya Bowman, Raymond and Xavier Bowman, Tyler Rankin, Diane Bowman, Darrell Bowman of Dunlap, Michelle (Bobby) Bowling of Dayton; and caregiver, Justin Johnson.

Burial was in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

