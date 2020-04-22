Sarah Hunter

Sarah F. Hunter, 58, of Cowan, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sarah was born May 13, 1961 to the late Marvin Lee Meeks and Martha Josephine Henry in Palmer, Tennessee. She worked for 35 years as a nurse. Sarah loved to travel to the beach, was an extraordinary cook, and an award-winning canner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Allen Maxwell; and brothers, Marvin Lee Meeks Jr. and James Edward Meeks.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Johnny Hunter of Cowan; son, Terry (Jessica) Gann of Jasper; daughter, Pamela (Clifford) Camp of Dunlap; grandchildren, Courtney, C.J., Eli, Ella, and Sadie Jo; great-grandchildren, Breelynn and Kenzley; brothers, Michael Meeks of Cowan and Mark Meeks of Dunlap; sister, Glenda Pinkerton of Dunlap; and her dog, Buddy.

A private family graveside service was held at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery, officiated by Father Mike Creason.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home of Winchester was in charge of arrangements.