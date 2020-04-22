Rev. T.L. Smith

Reverend T.L. Smith, 84, of Dunlap, passed away at his home on April 13, 2020. He was a Baptist minister who loved God’s Word, and was a great witness for Christ. He had a larger than life personality and loved to have a good time. He attended Friendship Baptist Church.

He was preceeded in death by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca (Walker) Smith; his parents, John Solomon and Lillia Smith; two brothers, James and Willus Smith; two sisters, Sarah Jane Farley and Josephine Minton; and one grandson, Jeremy Mooneyham.

He is survived by his children, Terry L. Smith of Dunlap, Cathy (Clayton) Smith, of Dunlap, Sandy (Rick) Mooneyham of Dayton, and Ronnie (Rita) Smith of Lyons, Georgia; as well as 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Johnnie Lou Finch of Dunlap, and many nieces and nephews.

Burial was held Thursday, April 16 at Mansfield Cemetery in Dunlap with Bro. Barry Basham officiating. There was a private family service due to the restrictions mandated by the State of Tennessee.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.