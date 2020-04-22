Frankie Cline

Frankie Newell Cline, 65, of Dunlap, passed away April 14, 2020 at his home. He was of the church of Christ faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alva Lou Cline; brothers, Joe Thomas, Billy

Gerald, Bobby, and Jimmy; and great-niece, Megan Cline.

He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Cline of Dunlap, Jackie Cline of Tracy City, Terry (Lila) Cline of New Hope, and Connie (Avon) Farris of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.