Doris Barber Dempsey, 84, of Dunlap, died at NHC Dunlap on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Doris was a Christian and a lifelong member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She will be missed by family and friends.

She graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1955 and then Edmonson School of Business.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jerwel Anderson Dempsey; parents, Ira and Ida Rogers Barber; sister, Mary Willie Easterly; and brothers, Fred and Herman Barber.

Survivors include her son, Keith (Diane) Dempsey; sister, Carolyn (H.L.) Abernathy of Dunlap, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus, there will be a private graveside service at Rogers Cemetery with family, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Byrd.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.